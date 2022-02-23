Volunteers In Jeeps Rolling To The Rescue In North Texas During Icy Road ConditionsThe North Texas Jeep Club, Jeep Girl Mafia and Redemption Off Road are spearheading this mission.

'It's Life Or Death': Multiple Efforts Underway In North Texas To Get Homeless Out Of Frigid TempsOur Calling and Dallas Police are offering rides overnight. Dallas Fire-Rescue is also running two non-emergency rescue units Wednesday and Thursday.

If You Have To Drive On Icy Roads...A retired Texas State Trooper who has spent the last 10 years as the chief instructor at Ideal Driving School in Plano took CBS 11 out for a lesson on how to drive on ice-covered roads.