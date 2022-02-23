NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this month, tens of thousands of students will get a winter weather day off from school.

Dozens of school districts have closed campuses for Thursday, Feb. 24 due to freezing temps and wintery precipitation, including the area’s two largest school districts.

All Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD schools are closed and athletic events are cancelled as well.

Dallas ISD Central staff will work remotely the district said.

Other area school districts are closed as well and that list is constantly updated here.

Fort Worth ISD said schools would accommodate parents who wanted to pick up their children early on Wednesday, as well.