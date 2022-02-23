DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting around North Texas during the latest winter weather event my be tricky for some. Officials with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced that they are implementing a Severe Winter Weather Operating Plan.

Because of the icy conditions DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday, February 23 and for this day DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts.

DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website.

Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Information about GoLink services is available here.

All subscription trips will be canceled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment). Services will resume on Thursday, February 24. Customers who need to book trips for Thursday can contact reservations at 214-515-7272 or through the web portal at http://www.dart.org/ridepara.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Addison Transit Center

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

South Garland Transit Center

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

The following stations will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Parker Road Station

Ledbetter Station

Downtown Garland Station

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Due to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Directive which remains in place through March 18, a CDC approved face mask must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators and contractors at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced.

Officials with DART say they will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area and will determine service restoration based on weather conditions.