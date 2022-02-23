FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth officials are keeping a close eye on road conditions as they can change hour by hour.
Crews are working 12-hour shifts the next couple days to watch and treat icy spots on the roadways with the major concern being elevated surfaces.
“Our goal is to keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout this event we’ll keep an eye on all the bridges and hills the best we can to help monitor what’s going on,” said Juan Cadena, Street and Storm Water Operations Officer for Fort Worth TPW.
This command center is monitoring the city's 8,100 lane miles and dispatching crews to those rough spots.
“We have drivers throughout the city, driving locations, driving bridges, driving the city streets, driving hills trying to find areas where we have icy patches on our roads so we have people on the road out driving,” said Cadena.
Throughout the day, crews spread a sand and salt mix at the intersection of E. Berry Street and Evans Avenue.
Just down the road a few blocks away, the slippery conditions contributed to a crash on a bridge. The city urges you if you notice a slick spot, let them know so they can try to make it safe for all drivers during this winter storm. “We really do rely on citizens to report to us because we cant, with the people that we have, we can’t lay eyes on everything,” said Cadena.