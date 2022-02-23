FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said on Feb. 23 that its crews have responded to 43 crashes since 3:30 a.m., an over 300% increase from yesterday.
36 of those crashes occurred after 9 a.m. alone.
Between 3:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. yesterday, MedStar said only 14 crashes were recorded.
MedStar crews are also on the scene of 5 ice-related falls and have treated 5 patients for cold exposure today.
MedStar said that North Texans should limit travelling as much as possible and prioritize staying safe during this winter weather event. More helpful safety tips can be found on their website.
