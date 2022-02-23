NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and governments across North Texas are cancelling activities and events as ice and freezing rain move into the area.
♦♦♦ Click Here For A Complete List Of North Texas School District Closures ♦♦♦
This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Here are the changes that have been announced so far:
- Aledo ISD: Dismissing three hours early on Wednesday, Feb 23. After school activities have also been cancelled for Feb. 23.
- Elementary schools: Dismissal at 12:10 p.m.
- McAnally: Dismissal at 1 p.m.
- AMS, DNG, AHS, ALC: Dismissal at 1:10 p.m.
- Arlington ISD: All after school activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Dallas ISD: Closed through Thursday, Feb. 24. Central staff will work from home.
- DeSoto ISD: All after school activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and all campuses will release early. All schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Garland ISD: All after school activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23. All schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Grand Prairie ISD: All after school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 23. All schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Fannin County: Administrative offices closed at 10 a.m. and early voting closed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Frisco ISD: All after school activities are cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 23. Classes are cancelled for Thursday, Feb. 23.
- Fort Worth ISD: All after school activities – including the Fort Worth After School program – and all outdoor sports activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Mansfield ISD: All schools will have early release and all after-school and athletic activities are cancelled on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Buses will run their normal routes during the early release schedule. All schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Elementary schools: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m.
- Intermediate schools: Dismissal at 2 p.m.
- Middle schools: Dismissal at 2:15 p.m.
- High schools: Dismissal at 12:55 p.m.
- Ben Barber Innovation Academy: Dismissal at 12:25 p.m.
- Melissa: Solid waste collection services will not run on Thursday, Feb. 24. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, should conditions allow.
- Plano: All Plano Recreation facilities (including scheduled programs), Public Library locations, and the Animal Shelter will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- The Plano Municipal Court will reschedule dockets for Feb. 23-24. Summons and citations due Feb. 24 or 25 will be extended until Friday, Mar. 4.
- The Plano Overnight Warming Station will be open for day and night starting Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors open tonight at 10:30 p.m. and bus pickups will continue through noon.
- The City will remain open, but weather may impact operations on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Plano ISD: Closed through Thursday, Feb. 24.
- TEXpress Managed Lanes: All managed lanes on LBJ Express, North Tarrant Express, and NTE 35W have been closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23 until further notice.
- Richardson ISD: All events, games, and activities scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 have been cancelled, and practices will conclude by 5 p.m. Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Elementary xPlore and junior high after school programs will operate on a normal schedule, but parents are strongly encouraged to pick up students as early as possible.
- Rockwall ISD: All schools, support offices, and after school activities are cancelled for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wylie ISD: All evening events and activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 23. Campuses will also be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.