DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Tuesday evening crews in North Texas were working to prepare for the winter weather moving in. Workers that spoke with CBS 11 News said they were doing what they could to be ready.

“The funny thing about these, there are no two that are a like, all seem to be unique,”North Texas Tollway Authority Media Relations Manager Michael Rey said.

Rey said no winter storm is ever the same, so right now his crews are on standby preparing for what could happen.

“Our crews will go on around the clock shifts starting at midnight tonight and they will be out on patrol and just treating the roads as needed,” Rey said.

He said preparation is key for an event like this, so his crews have split into two groups who will work 12 hour shifts. The city of Fort Worth has road crews doing the same starting at 7:00 a.m.

TxDOT crews are already out putting down a liquid brine on bridges and overpasses. They aren’t the only ones around the Metroplex making changes.

“yes, we need to get people where they need to go but getting there safely will be our primary prerogative,” DART executive director of external relations, Gordon Shattles said.

DART public transit announced they will suspend rail operations Wednesday and buses will run on a Sunday schedule for the safety of its employees and riders.

Trinity Metro released a similar statement saying its Railway Express will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

As crews continue to work, they offer advice for any drivers.

“If you get out on the roadway, for your safety and for ours, and you see our crews please give them room to work, don’t pass them by and stick with them, they’ll be putting down fresh products,” Rey said.

Several cities across North Texas said they are working with TxDOT and the North Texas Tollway Authority to make sure all high-priority roads are treated.