By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The law enforcement officer who was injured in a shooting at a mall in Houston has died, according to authorities.

While the name of the deputy has not been released, Constable Roy Rogers confirmed the deputy worked with the San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

PlazAmericas Mall shooting in Houston (credit: KTRK-TV)

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 23, at the PlazAmericas mall in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to Houston Police.

The suspect involved was also shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

