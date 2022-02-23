First Alert Weather North Texas Schools Closed, Delaying Start Times Due To Winter Weather
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Icy weather conditions in North Texas have closed businesses, schools and now entire roadways. Officials with the Department of Transportation TEXpress Lanes System are shutting down all of the roadways.

On February 23 all managed lanes on the LBJ Express, the North Tarrant Express, and NTE 35W are being closed due to the winter weather and icy conditions.

There was no specific time given but say the closures are scheduled to be completed by the afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. on February 24 and periods of light sleet, light freezing rain and/or freezing drizzle are expected overnight. Ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts are possible. Sleet accumulations are expected to be up to one-quarter inch.

TEXpress officials gave no indication if the lanes would be up and running on Thursday only saying that notifications and updates would be posted regarding when the lanes will reopen.

Updated closure information is posted daily on Twitter and on Facebook.

Drivers are also encouraged to check the TEXPress lanes website for upcoming scheduled closures.

