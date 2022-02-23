FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Saying that they made the decision ‘for the safety of those we serve, our employees and our volunteers’ the Tarrant Area Food Bank is canceling its regularly scheduled Wednesday night mega mobile event at Herman Clark Stadium.
Those in need of food are asked to visit the Tarrant Area Food Bank website to see which, if any, partner agencies may be hosting events
The Mega Mobile distribution events, on both Wednesday and Thursday, are being canceled because of the inclement weather across North Texas.
The food giveaways usually happen every Wednesday at Herman Clark Stadium from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Families receive a box filled with basic protein staples, dairy products, as well as fruits and vegetables.
The events handing out food are made possible with the help of 350 partner agencies. Together they’ve helped the TAFB provide more than 1 million meals to families a week.