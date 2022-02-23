Road Crews Across North Texas Hunker Down To Keep Highways Clear Wednesday & ThursdayOn Tuesday evening crews in North Texas were working to prepare for the winter weather moving in. Workers that spoke with CBS 11 News said they were doing what they could to be ready.

First Alert Weather Day Ahead As Texas Prepares For Winter PrecipitationA First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as winter precipitation is expected in North Texas.

Bottom Falls Out Of Thermometer As Rounds Of Winter Precipitation Head Toward North TexasNorth Texas is preparing for rounds of winter precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with a light icing threat for counties northwest of the Metroplex.