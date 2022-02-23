DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Darcy Hall has sunny Florida on her mind. Business, not pleasure.

She’s hoping her flight’s two-hour delay will be the only hiccup.

“We’re supposed to land at 6 something, 6:20. I’m hoping it won’t get too late, would like to start first thing in the morning.”

She’s thankful American Airlines notified her early.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said the Fort Worth-based carrier cancelled about 430 departures at DFW Wednesday, Feb. 23, and about 900 flights system-wide.

The spokeswoman said American cancelled about 390 departures at DFW for Thursday.

Planes heading out had to be de-iced.

The FAA said there were periodic ground stops during the day Wednesday for DFW Airport bound flights at the request of American Airlines.

The weather isn’t the only concern for S.R. Hunter, who’s trying to get to Tanzania, Africa to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro.“They wouldn’t accept my PCR test, wouldn’t let me on the plane last night at 10:45 and now it’s scheduled to go out tonight at 6:45. Hoping the weather doesn’t impact that flight.”

Robin Vega and his wife are also headed to Tanzania, but for a mission. “Hopefully, the weather will somehow go around us.”

He acknowledged with a laugh that was wishful thinking on his part.

At Dallas Love Field, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines said they cancelled 39 departures Wednesday and cancelled 56 departures Thursday morning.

Southwest normally schedules about 170 departures at Dallas Love Field.