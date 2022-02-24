HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for three Dallas firefighters seriously injured after a natural gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff on September 29, 2021 have filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit.

The three injured firefighters, Captain Christopher Gadomski, Engineer Ronald Hall, and Officer Pauline Perez, sustained significant injuries and burns in the explosion, requiring multiple surgeries and ongoing medical care, according to the suit filed in Dallas County.

The blast at the 2-story complex in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive, between South Lancaster Road and I-45 is just blocks from Dallas Fire Station 54 and near Paul Quinn College. Debris from the explosion was blown onto other apartment buildings and a carport in a parking lot.

The lawsuit alleges claims for negligence, premises liability, and gross negligence against the Apartment Complex Owner and Management Defendants (Mountain Creek Apts., LP, Odin Properties, Odin Management) and the complex’s gas supplier, Atmos Energy Corporation.

“This pattern of unsafe, hazardous practices must stop. The lives of three firefighters – public servants – were forever changed by this explosion. As a result of years of ignoring safety, ignoring crime, and failing to comply with the minimum state and federal requirements, the Highland Hills Apartment complex and its gas system became a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. While a bullet may have caused the gas leak, these defendants caused the Explosion. Captain Gadomski, Engineer Hall, and Officer Perez dedicated their lives to service, and it is unclear whether any of them will ever be physically able to return to firefighting. Their injuries from the Explosion are permanent, but they were preventable. My firm and I are filing suit to hold Atmos, Mountain Creek Apts, LP, Odin Properties, and Odin Management accountable and to seek justice for the three firefighters injured due to Defendants’ negligence and gross negligence.” said firm partner, Brant J. Stogner, lead attorney for the three injured firefighters.

Captain Gadomski, Hall and Officer Perez responded to what was initially a carbon monoxide leak call at the Highland Hills Apartments. One there, the lawsuit alleges apartment complex and management workers used a drill, not a master key, to remove the doorknob of Highland Hills Unit 129 and open the front door to gain access. Inside, a severed gas line was found actively leaking natural gas. The gas supply to the building had not been shut off, and the apartment building wasn’t evacuated, according to the lawsuit.

Officer Perez entered Unit 129 with a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to determine if anyone was injured and to attempt to find the leak inside the apartment. Captain Gadomski and Hall were outside the apartment with management, trying to locate the main service line to shut off the gas supply to Building 5726 when an explosion rocked them to the ground.

Initial investigation reports, while still preliminary, concluded that the gas leak inside the unit was likely caused by a bullet from a domestic violence incident on the property hours before the explosion, the lawsuit alleges. At some point, an alleged shooter entered Highland Hills Apartments’ property and shot multiple rounds at or near Unit 129 from outside. The alleged shooter was later identified as Phillip Dankins, 28, and arrested for causing the leak. But, while the bullet may have caused the initial gas leak, the bullet did not cause the explosion, according to the lawsuit.

Officer Perez sustained second-and third-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs, her ears, and her face. Due to the nature and extent of the injuries she sustained, Officer Perez required ICU admission and burn unit care at Parkland. She endured multiple surgeries, including skin grafts, to address her wounds. Since her release from the hospital, she is relearning to use her hands as her skin grafts heal. She continues to require ongoing medical treatment for these injuries and will continue to require additional long-term care and treatment for those injuries in the future, her attorneys said.

Hall suffered extensive second-and third-degree burns to 40% of his body including his face, head, arms, and legs. He sustained a severe right leg fracture which required emergency surgery. To date, he has undergone a multitude of surgeries, including additional procedures on his right leg and treatment for his extensive burns. Hall’s injuries required ICU admission at Parkland for five days, Burn Unit admission for 3 weeks, and in-patient rehab at Zale Lipshy for 2 weeks. He continues to require ongoing medical treatment for his severe injuries and will continue additional long-term care and treatment, said his attorneys.

Captain Gadomski was thrown backward a considerable distance by the force of the explosion and through two building walls. He suffered numerous second-and third-degree burns, as well as extensive broken bones in both legs. Captain Gadomski was hospitalized for six weeks and required multiple surgeries on both legs to stabilize what remained of his bones as well as burn and wound care. Captain Gadomski still suffers from multiple injuries, constant pain in both legs, and continues to require both therapy and surgical intervention due to the severe nature of his injuries, according to his attorneys.

RELATED: ‘It Threw Me Back Up The Stairs’: Dallas Apartment Residents Describe Moments During Explosion

In their Original Petition, the firefighters seek monetary relief more than $1,000,000 for medical expenses, lost wages, and permanent injuries, among other damages, from Atmos Energy Corporation and the Apartment Complex Defendants. The firefighters are also seeking exemplary damages of $100,000,000 against all the defendants for their gross negligence.