NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Northlake Police officers were injured on Thursday, Feb. 24 when a driver lost control of his truck, crashing into police and civilian vehicles.

On Thursday, Feb. 24 at about 9:14 a.m., the officers were on the scene of a motor accident near the 72-mile marker of I-35W southbound. While on the shoulder of the roadway, a commercial truck driver hauling frozen meat products lost control and collided with the two officers’ vehicles and a Ford Explorer.

The truck overturned on top of one police vehicle and the officer was trapped inside of his patrol vehicle and had to be extracted. The second police vehicle was struck and traveled approximately 50 yards from the initial impact.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officer Matthew Koeper, 38, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital after observation. Officer Thomas D. Martinez, 47, was admitted into ICU for observation, but was in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 29-year-old woman from Fort Worth, was checked by medics at the scene but refused transport to the hospital and was released.

The truck driver was identified as Jose Alejandro Landa Juarez. Police did not say if he was injured or what condition he was in. The truck was owned by EBT Logistics Inc. out of Laredo, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety worked the accident scene in conjunction with the Regional Crash Team consisting of Argyle, Bartonville, Keller, Northlake, Roanoke, Southlake and Watauga. The investigation is still ongoing regarding the cause of the accident, and no charges have been announced.