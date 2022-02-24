NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have future oil prices soaring to around $100 a barrel – the highest since 2014.
According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
For the first time in six weeks, the statewide gas price average for Texas did not increase week-to-week. However, Texans are paying 35% more for gas than this time last year and the highest retail gas prices across the Lone Star State in more than seven years.
“The upward momentum from pump prices may have paused for a moment, but don’t expect the slowdown to become a trend as crude oil prices continue to rise amid geopolitical and supply chain issues,” explained AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With Texas gasoline prices 35 percent higher than one year ago, AAA Texas reminds consumers that unless your vehicle requires premium fuel, you’re likely just wasting money.”
Drivers in Texas as well as Mississippi and Oklahoma are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
AAA tips to save money on fuel:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.