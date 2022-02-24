FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs announced Thursday, they will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Feb. 25.

Buses will run on a two-hour delayed schedule as well for both school districts.

Dallas ISD staff should report two hours later than their regularly scheduled start time.

Fort Worth ISD staff are asked to report at the usual time.

Transportation employees at FWISD should report two hours later than usual.

FWISD elementary schools will open at 9:50 a.m., middle school will start at 11:15 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:25 a.m. All non-UIL after school events on Friday are cancelled, including the Fort Worth After School Program. Head coaches will communicate with athletes about any change in schedule for games.

For DISD, afternoon buses will run on the normal schedule for dismissal.

“We encourage families to dress their students with warm hats and coats, as they head to school tomorrow. Stay warm, and we will see you in the morning,” Dallas ISD said in a tweet.

