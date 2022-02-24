COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Colleyville Middle School teacher resigned Thursday, Feb. 24 after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD alerted families to the news in a statement it put out Thursday afternoon.

In the video, it is difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD put the teacher on administrative leave on Wednesday saying, “The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School.“

On Thursday, the school district shared the following statement with CGISD families: