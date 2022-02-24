DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of people flocked to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in hopes of getting a flight after thousands were cancelled on Feb. 24 due to winter weather.

Some people had luck getting a flight, but others were stuck stranded due to cancellations.

“It’s the golden ticket,” Beth Jordan, who flew out of town, said.

It felt like winning the jackpot to people like Jordan, who was finally able to get a flight out of DFW Airport after multiple tries.

“It has been two days of nightmares; cancellations, flight rebooking,” Jordan said. “Ten hour call back from American and they made it all right.”

Several other people found themselves in a similar situation, scrabbling to find a way out.

“We were supposed to go out on Delta last night and every flight got cancelled,” another traveler, Corinna Creedon, said. “We jumped on a JetBlue ticket that we found yesterday, but all of those got cancelled.”

American Airlines tells CBS 11 they have 1,000 systemwide weather cancellations Thursday. More than 1,400 flights were cancelled at DFW Airport in the last 24 hours according to FlightAware.

“It’s been hell, that’s my experience. I’ve been cancelled three times already,” Pam Jones said.

“Now we must wait 16 hours till we can go,” said Sarah Hoffmann.

Some people are still holding out for good news, but some are even sleeping at DFW Airport as they wait.

“This lovely angel… tried to find all different combinations to get us home, and she called us off the line when she had the last tickets available,” Creedon said. “It was a fantastic training week, but we are ready to get home and serve our clients.”

American Airlines also told CBS 11 they issued a travel notice so anyone who has been impacted by this can rebook with no extra fees and charges.

Full statement from American: