NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Light freezing drizzle picked up across the Metroplex Thursday morning, streaming up from the southwest.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting that secondary and untreated roads are iced over in Dallas County. From northern Tarrant County CBS 11 storm spotter Jason McLaughlin reports that most sections of Highway 287 are iced over.

Forecasts have a burst of heavier frozen precipitation reaching the Metroplex during the morning commute. If indeed the forecast holds, it would only take about 5 to10 minutes of heavier amounts to produce a sheet of ice on the untreated roadways.

Morning temperatures are in the mid-to-low 20s across the Metroplex and wind chills are in the single digits in some places. With the conditions the way they are, anything precipitation that falls will stick.

The worst of the ice coming down will happen during the morning hours. Later this afternoon temperatures should at least get to freezing as this winter weather evet comes to an end and some partial clearing begins.