DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sub-freezing temperatures often lead to more medical emergencies, with people getting hurt as a result of the icy conditions or too much time in the extreme cold.

A North Texas emergency room doctor explained how it’s not just driving on ice that can be dangerous.

“The falls on ice injuries are going to represent the overwhelming majority of visits that we are going to be seeing this week and the days to come,” said Dr. Gilberto Salazar, Emergency Physician UT Southwestern and Parkland Hospital.

Dr. Salazar said falls can result in a lot of damage and there are important signs of injury to be aware of.

“If you have an extremity injury for example, go ahead and get inside and start icing it and watching it,” he said. “There is no need to come in immediately unless a bone is sticking out or the hand turns white or blue, but if you sustain a head injury for example, that is more of a serious side and if you have a prolonged headache, nausea or dizziness… please do get that checked out that’s a time sensitive injury.”

Head injuries can become severe quickly.

“Things can start with a very mild headache and progress to a more diffused headache with nausea and vomiting. If you see those signs please get that checked out.”

Another issue is prolonged exposure to the freezing temperatures and issue typically faced by people who have to work outdoors or the homeless.

“It’s all about shelter,” said Dr. Salazar. “We are not designed to stay in prolonged periods of time in cold temperatures.”

He said when temperatures are this cold (20s), it’s best not to be outside for more than 15 minutes at a time.

“You layer up and you make sure your most vulnerable asset which is your skin is as protected as you possibly can,” he said.

Dr. Salazar also said injuries to hands, arms and legs may not be noticed immediately, so it’s important to monitor them closely following a slip or fall.