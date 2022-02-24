LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station prevented undocumented individuals from using railcars to further their journey into the United States.

The incident occurred during the late evening of Feb. 23, when agents conducting train inspections at the Serrano train yard, east of Laredo, discovered 21 undocumented individuals in a boxcar. The individuals were found to be in the United States illegally from the country of Mexico.

This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged by border agents as it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. Fortunately, in this case, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to an injury.