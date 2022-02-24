ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ukrainian immigrants in North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 24, protested the Russia invasion of their home country.

They braved a brutally cold day to stand for more than an hour on a frozen overpass.

But it was a small sacrifice compared to what they say their friends and relatives are experiencing 6,000 miles away.

“I don’t think being here it’s that bad. Being over there with all the missiles going over is much worse,” said Ganna Zarate of McKinney.

Zarate organized this demonstration of about three dozen Ukrainian immigrants over Exchange Parkway in Allen.

“We are trying to stop the war, keep peace and tell Russia to back off,” Zarate said.

The protesters said they want more from the U.S. to stop the invasion, including tougher sanctions than those imposed Thursday, more military equipment and if necessary, even American troops.

That’s because Ukrainians who have resettled in Texas, like Larisa Marsala, who lives in Dallas, worry that communication will soon be cut off, maybe indefinitely, with her 93-year-old grandmother and other relatives still over there.

“I’m afraid I will lose the ability to speak with any of them, communicate with any of them,” said Marsala. “I don’t know if they will flee or if they will be arrested, anybody can be killed.”

Dima Bondar runs a test prep business here in Texas and in his native Ukraine. He’s concerned about the safety of his employees there who are trying to get out.

“Some of them are in a shelter somewhere with their kids, some of them waiting in Kiev, some of them left by water to Poland,” said Bondar.

As the images of war from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine make their way here, it only adds to the stress of those who pleading for help.

“We need military support, we need financial support otherwise we will see a new Soviet Union close to all those European countries.”

Also Thursday night, the downtown Dallas skyline was lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the photo along with “#StandWithUkraine.”