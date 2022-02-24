IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A water leak on the Nimitz High School campus caused by the winter weather led to a transformer malfunction that has affected the power as well as the heating in the entire building, Irving ISD announced Thursday night, Feb. 24.
As a result, students and staff at the school will transition to remote learning on Friday, Feb. 25.
“Irving ISD maintenance is onsite and working to rectify the situation as quickly as possible; however, this process will require additional time,” the school district explained in a notice to Nimitz High School families.
Students will be expected to log into Canvas for their assignments.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work quickly to resolve this issue,” the school district said.