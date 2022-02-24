Some Ice Will Be An Issue Tomorrow Morning, But Temps Rise Above Freezing LaterPatchy ice and elevated surfaces will continue to be an issue tomorrow morning, but sun and (relatively) warm temps will help melt things by the afternoon.

3 hours ago

Hundreds Of Travelers Scramble To Reschedule After Winter Weather Causes Over 1,400 Flight CancellationsHundreds of people flocked to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in hopes of getting a flight after thousands were cancelled on Feb. 24 due to winter weather.

3 hours ago

DART To Suspend Rail Operations 3rd Straight Day, Run Buses On Sunday Schedule"DART operations teams are working diligently to complete inspections and make necessary repairs to the light rail right-of-way with the goal of returning to regular service on Saturday morning."

4 hours ago