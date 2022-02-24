NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The winter weather moving into and through North Texas Thursday is affecting travel on the roads and in the air.
Before sunrise more than 1,000 flights had already been cancelled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and just to the east at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) nearly 100 flights have been cancelled.
According to the FlightAware.com, the exact numbers had 1,065 total flights cancelled at DFW. Of those, the airline with the most cancellations by far was American Airlines — with just over 600 or around 21%. Envoy Air had the next highest total at 223 flights. Mesa Air, SkyWest and Spirit rounded out the Top 5 at the airport.
At Dallas Love Field there were a total of 96 flights cancelled. That number included 94 flights with Southwest Airlines and 2 flights with Alaska Airlines.
The CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting ice accumulations across the Metroplex between .10″ to .25″ and some counties to the northeast possibly seeing .25″ to .50″.
It’s suggested that anyone scheduled to travel by air today check with their airline before heading out the door.