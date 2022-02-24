Winter Weather Causes More Than 1,000 Flight Cancellations At DFW, Nearly 100 At Love Field The winter weather moving into and through North Texas Thursday is affecting travel on the roads and in the air.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Teacher On Leave After Caught On Video Saying 'Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die'It's difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.