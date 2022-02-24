PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers Thursday until they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.
READ MORE: DART To Suspend Rail Operations 3rd Straight Day, Run Buses On Sunday Schedule
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at a shipyard in Sabine Pass, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson told The Associated Press. Sabine Pass is where the Texas-Louisiana border meets the Gulf of Mexico, near Port Arthur.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Travelers Scramble To Reschedule After Winter Weather Causes Over 1,400 Flight Cancellations
Video from KBMT-TV in nearby Beaumont showed the Coast Guard helicopter shuttling between the burning platform to another platform nearby, plucking the trapped workers from danger.
No workers were injured and the cause of the fire was being investigated, Dickinson said.MORE NEWS: Euless Police Department Investigating Hit-And-Run That Left 13-Year-Old Seriously Injured
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)