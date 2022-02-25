GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Police said four people were found shot to death on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, when officers arrived at a home for a welfare check.

Police said shortly after 2:45 p.m., officers got the call to head to 306 Kathy Lane.

They ultimately made entry into the house, and while clearing the residence they discovered everyone inside was deceased.

Police identified the residents as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old girl.

Police said there was evidence at the scene that was consistent with a murder-suicide, but the final determination has yet to be concluded as this is still an active investigation.

There is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident, police said.

The children attended schools in Granbury ISD.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn said counselors with the district’s crisis management team are helping those impacted by the tragedy.

The following is Glenn’s full statement: