GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury Police said four people were found shot to death on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, when officers arrived at a home for a welfare check.
Police said shortly after 2:45 p.m., officers got the call to head to 306 Kathy Lane.
They ultimately made entry into the house, and while clearing the residence they discovered everyone inside was deceased.
Police identified the residents as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old girl.
Police said there was evidence at the scene that was consistent with a murder-suicide, but the final determination has yet to be concluded as this is still an active investigation.
There is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident, police said.
The children attended schools in Granbury ISD.
On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn said counselors with the district’s crisis management team are helping those impacted by the tragedy.
The following is Glenn’s full statement:
“The death of a student is one of the hardest things any school district faces. The tragic loss of two of our precious students is heartbreaking for students, teachers and staff, and our community.
Our district crisis management team is amazing and has already assisted a number of individuals impacted by this senseless loss of life. Our counselors will continue to provide assistance for anyone who needs to visit with them.
I know the entire Granbury community will join together during this difficult time. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we assist students and staff through this tragedy.
We appreciate the difficult work of the Granbury Police Department, and we will assist with the investigation as appropriate.”