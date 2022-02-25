DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County announced Friday night, Feb. 25, it dropped its mask mandate.

The decision came not long after the CDC released new metrics to determine when masks will be recommended.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the only places masks will still be required is jails, long-term care facilities, and healthcare settings.

He said even though masks are no longer required anywhere else to protect against COVID-19, they are strongly recommended when around people who are immunocompromised.

Here is his full statement on the matter:

“One hour after the CDC recommendation today, the public health committee met to look at hospital numbers here, medical modeling from UT Southwestern, and other information critical to advising. Pursuant to the CDC recommendations and the advice I received this evening from the public health committee, I am revising the Dallas County mask order to drop the requirement of wearing a mask in any settings other than jails, long-term care facilities, and healthcare settings. A copy of the order can be found attached. During the time of high spread in Delta and Omicron, the people and businesses of Dallas county stepped up to protect one another. Although mask are no longer required, they are strongly recommended for immunocompromised individuals in indoor settings outside of their home, or those who are visiting with immunocompromised or medically frail individuals, including the elderly. Thank you for your patience and courage during the last two surges. And for the kindness and support, you have shown our first responders, our healthcare heroes and my team.”