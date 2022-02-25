DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As COVID-19 cases begin to decrease across North Texas’ largest school district, Dallas ISD announced that masks would no longer be required, effective Monday, Feb. 28.
Dallas ISD cited Dallas County’s recent transition to Level Orange COVID-19 status as a reason for rescinding the requirement.READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott Calls On 2 State Agencies To Safeguard Texas From Potential Russian Cyberattacks
While the announcement formally ends the district’s mask requirement, Dallas ISD officials still recommend everyone wear masks while on their property.READ MORE: Texas Man Arrested For Timber Fraud; Authorities Suspect More Landowners Victimized
No other changes to COVID-19 protocols were made. District officials said athletics events will still adhere to social distance practices, cleaning and sanitizing protocols will remain in place, and campuses will continue to make sure events are as safe as possible.MORE NEWS: Highlighting Texas' First Black Millionaire William McDonald Of Fort Worth