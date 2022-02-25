EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Euless Police Department is asking for help finding a Chevrolet SUV possibly connected to a Feb. 19 hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old seriously injured.

EPD needs help identifying a Chevy/GMC SUV involved in a hit & run accident on Sat, Feb 19th at 6:45pm. The attached photo is similar to the involved. The accident occurred on Hwy 10 (W Euless Blvd). If you have info, please contact Detective Cunningham at 817-685-1559. pic.twitter.com/hBpiuNlIAU — Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 24, 2022

According to Euless Police, the teen, identified only as ‘Alyssa’ in social media and a GoFundMe page, is in critical condition with a broken pelvis, clavicle, fractured ear, damage to her spleen, bleeding in the head, and ligament damage to her neck preventing neurons from her brain to properly give commands to her body when spoken to. She’s unable to respond to commands, or open her eyes, squeeze hands or move her fingers. She potentially has a brain injury, too, according to the page.

Police said that the first vehicle to strike her was a Chevrolet pickup. The second vehicle to hit her was identified as a gray, tan, or pewter SUV that may have been occupied by a Hispanic woman and unknown man. Both drivers stopped momentarily before leaving the scene.

The driver of the pickup contacted Euless Police and is cooperating with the investigation. They are still trying to identify the second vehicle involved and who was inside of it.

On Feb. 25, Police released an image of the suspect’s SUV: