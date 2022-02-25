DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For hours before her murder, Kyaira Williams tried persuading her husband to get help.

Late Monday, Feb. 21, she texted her mother she and Brannon Williams were on the way to the hospital, according to newly released court police records.

The couple from Waco had been visiting Kyaira’s mother, Karen Williams, when Karen later told police Brannon began “acting out of character.”

According to an affidavit filed by Dallas police, he was sitting in the parking lot inside of gray Chevrolet Tahoe waving a Glock handgun, which prompted the apartment complex management to request he leave.

Karen later told Dallas Sheriff’s deputies Brannon’s an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Later that day, Kyaira and Brannon drove to a shopping center. After parking, they spent the next two hours on the phone with the Crisis Intervention Hotline trying to convince Brannon to check into a psychiatric hospital, which Brannon apparently agreed to. Kyaira and Brannon began driving to the VA Hospital at about 7:30 p.m.

But by 8:42 p.m., Karen still had not heard back from her daughter, so she sent a text asking if she was okay. Karen got a text back from Kyaira’s phone telling her they were on the way to the hospital.

Then, at about 9:29 p.m., Brannon called the Hutchins Police Department and told them his wife ran off with his gun and that he would never hurt her. Hutchins Police were able to trace Brannon’s phone and pin his location to the area of I-20 at I-45.

Half an hour later, Dallas 911 received a call from Brannon’s cell phone from 8210 South Lancaster Road. The call sheet stated, “Unknown situation, male caller requesting help. Male caller states he was at Chevron, but does not know where.”

Brannon apparently called back and mentioned his wife to dispatchers, but did not say what happened to Kyaira. Before hanging up, Brannon said “I’m gone bro, I’m leaving. Why did you do that bro?” and did not answer any other questions. When officers arrived, a witness told them that Brannon drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Police then used phone records to trace Brannon and Kyaira’s phones, which were pinned in the area of I-20 and I-45. Officers searched the area and found Kyaira’s body under a bridge with several gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Cartridge casings were found near her body and matched casings found in Brannon’s vehicle.

Brannon was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection with Kyaira’s death. Police said they consider this incident to be family violence.