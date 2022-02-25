NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a few days of freezing cold and rain, North Texas is drying out (for a few hours) and warming up.
Temperatures on Friday started out below freezing but the thermometer will rise this afternoon — with highs topping out in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around early in the day. High clouds will roll in during the afternoon/evening.
Late Friday night, spotty light rain is expected to drift into the Metroplex from the south, but it will be close to midnight before this happens. Brief, freezing drizzle is possible in the overnight/predawn hours for counties to the west and north — mostly west of Interstate-35W. But the impact of the wet weather should be minimal as temperatures rise above freezing.
The scattered, cold rain showers will stick around on Saturday, especially during the morning and afternoon. During this period the best chances of rain will be along and east of the I-35 corridor.