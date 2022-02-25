DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a suspected homicide after Zarea Kesha Lanell Dixon, 25, was found dead in her Dallas home on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Police said that at about 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at 3425 S Polk Street in Dallas. When they arrived, officers found Dixon dead from homicide violence inside the home.READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott Calls On 2 State Agencies To Safeguard Texas From Potential Russian Cyberattacks
What motives and circumstances led to Dixon’s murder are still being investigated by police, and no suspect has been taken into custody.READ MORE: Texas Man Arrested For Timber Fraud; Authorities Suspect More Landowners Victimized
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, at 214-671-3143 or via email. Please reference case number 033822-2022.MORE NEWS: Highlighting Texas' First Black Millionaire William McDonald Of Fort Worth
Anyone with tips can also call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.