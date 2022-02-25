DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From Dallas to Fort Worth, there were more rallies of support for Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 25.

Ukrainian immigrants are working to bring awareness to what’s going on in their homeland.

“I was in Ukraine two weeks ago,” Yaroslava Vega said. “It’s insane. People didn’t believe that this was going to happen.”

Vega, a Ukrainian citizen, said her immediate relatives are now having to make incredibly hard decisions.

“There’s an opportunity for women and children to go to Moldova, to go to Poland, but they’re not willing to split because they can’t leave their fathers,” she said. “This is the most heartbreaking thing that you can ever imagine.”

Her family is sheltering in place, trying to figure out ways to defend themselves.

“I mean we’re talking about defending children with shovels and kitchen knives that’s how terrified they are for their lives,” she said.

“We’re just trying to do our best on our side so people will know what’s really going on,” Nataliia Hays said.

Friday night in downtown Dallas, dozens rallied, calling for U.S. intervention to stop what’s happening in Ukraine.

“Nobody deserves this,”Antonina Sadkovska said. “We can all talk and solve this diplomatically.”

Another demonstration with the same purpose taking place in Plano.

A motor rally with cars outfitted with Ukrainian flags traveled to Fort Worth.

“People’s lives are getting destroyed so people are hoping for help,” Rymma Dudar said. “They’re still hoping for some resolutions that may come from the text from the European and Western nations and us, United States. We may think that we can’t help but I hope we do. I hope that everyone sees this.”