FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day is in progress, and goes until Noon Saturday.
WHAT WE ARE WATCHING: Freezing drizzle/rain is going to fall in areas that are just below freezing this morning. The areas under threat split the Metroplex from Fort Worth/Denton and to the west and northwest. Bridges and overpasses could briefly ice over this morning making for dangerous driving conditions.
- Potential icing is confined to the western half of the Metroplex and northwest/west. This is where we expect temperatures to drop to freezing and below across the morning, long enough for freezing rain/drizzle to accumulate on the bridge/overpass surfaces. This will be a very thin coat of black ice.
- The Winter Weather Advisory for parts of North Texas continues until NOON
- By afternoon this becomes a cold rain, actually, temperatures should rise just above freezing into the mid-30s
- The light rain/drizzle will continue into the evening before the skies clear
- There will be black ice concerns tomorrow morning but likely very spotty due to light amounts of precip.
THE FREEZING LINE is where temperatures are at 32 degrees. We’ll watch this crucial line (where bridges/overpasses might freeze over) move west/northwest quickly across the morning. Below you can see the various forecast models show the same trend, though they do vary on where that freezing line is:
We will watch the freezing precipitation (pink) be replaced by light rain (green) as the day progresses. Below is the NAM Forecast Model, it has performed rather well over the last three icing events:
In summary of today’s forecast:
The rain comes to an end this evening as skies clear. There could be spots of BLACK ICE tomorrow morning as temperatures slip down into the upper 20s.
ALL THIS IS OVER BY TOMORROW. While I’m hesitant to call it an END TO WINTER we are expecting highs in the 70s next week as we start METEOROLGOICAL SPRING on March 1st.