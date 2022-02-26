FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five children and three adults were displaced following a fire in Fort Worth earlier this week.

It happened at an apartment complex on Heights Drive. A Fort Worth woman and her son with a disability are among the people who are displaced. She wasn’t ready to speak on camera just yet but her mother is sharing the details.

“It’s painful, it hurts,” her mother, Bridget Jones, said. “This is my baby daughter.”

There’s a lot of emotion from Bridget Jones after her daughter and grandson were displaced.

The family shares cell phone video showing what Shuntellia Jones and her mother saw the first time walking into her apartment after a fire.

“Everything was destroyed,” Bridget Jones said.

The fire happened Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Tides of Woodhaven apartments in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Fire Department said two apartments were damaged and eight people were displaced.

“If you ain’t been through it, you don’t even know how she feels,” Bridget Jones said.

Jones said her daughter hasn’t received any help as far as housing.

“They wouldn’t even help her out, period,” Bridget Jones said. “She has a handicapped son, his wheelchair, walker… everything that he needs got burnt up.”

Louie West with Robinson Group who manages the apartment complex said, “We gave them different options but they declined.”

Bridget Jones said her daughter was only offered a new apartment at a higher rate. The apartment complex did not want to go into detail about those options and neither confirmed nor denied what the family said.

Bridget Jones also said her daughter received an email the same day of the fire about renters insurance but said she already pays for that.

“We get to the office they say she only had insurance that we would cover the apartment if something happened but it wouldn’t cover what she had in there,” Bridget Jones said. “They didn’t offer anything, that’s wrong.”

Bridget Jones said her daughter did receive $500 from Red Cross, but now she’s unsure what she and her son will do next.

Meanwhile, her son’s fourth birthday is Monday.