CONCORD, Vt. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man wanted for sexually abusing a child in Texas has been apprehended in Vermont, state police said on Feb. 25.
Kevin Godfrey, 43, was arrested Friday afternoon at his home in Concord as a fugitive from justice in Texas, which had issued a warrant for his arrest on child sex abuse charges.
State police say Godfrey previously worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health case worker and was embedded with the Vermont State Police at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
The agency said his access to state facilities was revoked in December after police in San Angelo, Texas reached out to Vermont State Police for assistance, WCAX reported. Godfrey had worked at the St. Johnsbury Barracks since December 2020.
State police say they partner with local mental health agencies to place case workers in barracks to assist troopers.
Godfrey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and his bail has been set at $5,000. It couldn't be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.
