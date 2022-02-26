FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Saturday morning was lifted at 9 am. Without the freezing drizzle forming in the early mornings (and dropping the temperatures due to evaporation) temperatures did not get below freezing in most locations. And of course, without the same freezing drizzle/rain there was no ice to fall anyway.

We are expecting light rain this afternoon and cold rain at that. Once the precipitation starts up it’ll hold the temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. On top of that will be a brisk north wind making for feel-like temperatures in the low 30s all day. It’s a winter coat day.

The rain will start moving to the east as we fall into nighttime. Heavier amounts are still forecast to be well to our east with this event.

Tonight I expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20s as skies clear. There will be a brisk wind tomorrow as well so coats are needed in the morning.

By afternoon tomorrow we start a run of MUCH better weather. Meteorological Spring starts March 1st and temperatures follow that idea. We’ll have sunny(and breezy) days for the work week ahead.