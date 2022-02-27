Warm Weather Ahead Before Rainmaker Moves In Next WeekendWe have a gorgeous week ahead of us with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. But by Friday, it's possible we'll see some rain.

2 hours ago

North Texans Show Support For Ukraine At RalliesUkrainian flags were out in full force in Fort Worth today as North Texans came to together with a call to end the Russian invasion.

2 hours ago

Big Warmup On The Way As Winter Comes To An EndThis is the last weekend of meteorological winter! Expect temperatures to hit the mid-70s this week.

5 hours ago