SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sachse Police Officers were dispatched to a creek area in the 4500 block of Merritt Road after contractors said they had discovered possible human remains while working.
On Saturday Feb. 26 at about 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the scene and spoke with the property owner, who led them to the area where the possible remains were found.
The remains had been discovered by a contracting crew performing general land maintenance and clearing for the landowner. The officers secured what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains and turned them over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for examination and identification.
The police department along with other law enforcement resources are searching the area in an attempt to locate additional remains.
The investigation is ongoing, and police were unable to give any more information at this time.