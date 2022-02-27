DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for information on Apolonio Buenrostro, 79, who they said is considered a critical missing person.
READ MORE: Hundreds Rally At Tarrant County Courthouse For Peace In Ukraine
On Feb. 27, at about 11:45 a.m., Apolonio Buenrostro was last seen at 6131 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231.READ MORE: Contractors Discover Unidentified Human Remains On Sachse Property
Buenrostro is described as a 79-year-old, gray-haired, brown-eyed, Latin male who stands at 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, denim jacket, dark blue jeans and brown boots. Buenrostro may be confused and in need of assistance.MORE NEWS: Putin Puts Nuclear Forces On High Alert, Escalating Tensions With West
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 035501-2022.