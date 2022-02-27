FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In a show of solidary, hundreds packed the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse on Sunday, Feb. 27 to support Ukraine and call for an end to the Russian invasion as casualties continue to rise every day.

During the rally, many held signs denouncing the invasion.

Others waved the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

Throughout the demonstration, the group would join together and sing the Ukrainian National Anthem as cars drove by honking in support.

In this crowd, so many are impacted by what’s unfolding in Ukraine.

“It’s just tragic, very tragic times right now,” said Natalia Carter, who is both Russian and Ukrainian.

Carter has families in both countries, “My family in Russia did not even know the war started, I actually told them. There’s no information about that in Russia. In Ukraine my family has been hiding in bomb shelters, my cousin’s home has been damaged.”

Yulia Medlin’s 71-year-old parents are hiding in Ukraine, communication is spotty adding to her anxiousness.

“Every minute, I don’t know what it’s going to be I try to call every few hours I don’t know if they’ll pick up their phone, every minute. so please have prayers for the lives of innocent people,” added Medlin.

Medlin’s 9-year-old daughter praying she’ll see her grandparents again.

“I want Ukraine to be a peaceful place, a beautiful world, I want my grandparents to be alive,” said Nadia Medlin.

They’re hoping these demonstrations send a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop this invasion before more lives are lost.

“We demand Putin get out of Ukraine right now there’s innocent people dying it’s going to continue to get bloody and it’s not going to solve anything,” said Gary Medlin.

With so much tragedy and heartbreak already, the Medlins and others at this rally hope that peace will prevail.

“I just hope that Russian soldiers just put their arms down and leave the country and just be friends again,” added Carter.

“I know that we’re going to stop Putin,” said Medlin.