DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SMU’s Kendric Davis has a small frame, but a big game.

“Everybody sees me as this small guy. To me, I’m as big as everybody out there,” Kendric said. “I just play as hard as I can. I’m going to bring my intensity every night and you gonna know Kendric is on the floor.”

It’s hard not to notice Kendric on the floor; the talented point guard leads the conference in scoring.

SMU forward Marcus Weathers said, “One thing about him is he’s a fiery competitor. He doesn’t want to see his team lose and he does not want to go out there and be embarrassed.”

“He’s going to compete. He’s going to compete. Up and down, both ends, he’s going to compete. Even though he’s the smallest dude on the court, Its heart over height,” said SMU guard Michael Weathers.

SMU head basketball coach Tim Jankovich added, “He’ll fight for a game. He’ll fight for a contest. He’ll fight for anything. He hates to lose.”

The way Kendric fights on the basketball court is how he’s had to fight his entire life.

Kendric said, “I come from a low poverty, low income, high violence rate, so growing up, you just try to stay safe. You gonna go through real life adversity which makes basketball easier. You gonna go through deaths. You gonna go through jail. You gonna go through it all, drugs… If you can stay on that path and not fall into that, then that just makes basketball a relief. You don’t even have pressure. You’ve already made it. I’ve already made it. Where I’m from, people didn’t even think I’d make it this far.”

Growing up in Houston’s Fifth Ward, Kendric has had to overcome one adversity after another. It’s where his brother Corinthian lost his life to gun violence just a few months ago. What’s now giving Kendric hope is new life.

Seven months ago, Kendric became the proud father of Kendric Jr. Davis said fatherhood has helped him mature – both as a player and a person.

“I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. I love my son like crazy,” Kendric said. “It’s actually helped me on the floor. Being more poised. You know being with a baby that cry all night, you learn how to deal with stuff differently. You can’t overreact to everything. I think he helped me become a man.”

“He looks like a different guy. He’s a different person I think. I think he’s finding the feeling of love you don’t know exist until you have a child,” said Coach Jankovich.

Kendric said, “He’s getting a personality now… Now he’s at the age where he wants to watch Elmo. He’s wants to stay up. He wants to see what’s going on. He laughs and giggles. It’s fun now.”

Kendric says his son will play a huge role in determining his future in basketball.

“That’s gonna be the main thing… I know a lot of people saying Kendric leaving after this year… He’s gone… That’s not the case. I have another year and I’m still gonna consider every option. Whatever is best for me, my son, my mother and my family, we’re gonna take that route but whether that means coming back next year or whether that means going Pro – we’re gonna explore every option that’s best for me and my family.”