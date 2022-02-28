MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police Department Detectives said a failed robbery attempt involving the sale/exchange of a firearm resulted in four arrests and the death of a 16-year-old.
The four people arrested are: Johnathan Pyle, 19, of Dallas, a 15-year-old from Dallas, Simon Guillen, 18, and his mother Crystal Guillen, 34. They were all charged with capital murder.
Officers found the victim on Jan. 22 in what what was initially believed to be a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 Block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness told police that the teen fell from a car. First responders at first thought someone had stabbed him in the chest. He was treated at the scene and then transported him to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The puncture wound to the victim's chest was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound.