ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is searching for Nathan Woodard, 26, who they say fatally stabbed his mother on Feb. 27.
Woodard’s 55-year-old mother was found dead by her husband in the front yard of her home in the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive.
Officers immediately launched an extensive search of the surrounding area, however Woodard was not found. Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Woodard was previously arrested for criminal mischief on Jan. 4, 2022.
Woodard was previously arrested for criminal mischief on Jan. 4, 2022.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Police said Woodard is considered armed and dangerous – and members of the public should not approach him if they see him.