LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler loaded with scrap metal flipped over Monday, Feb. 28, shortly after 2:00 p.m. in Lake Worth.
It happened at the on ramp to I-820 East from Jacksboro Highway.
Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told CBS 11, the driver ran off the road and into a hole.
That caused the load to shift which caused the big rig to flip, dumping scrap metal onto a car.
No one was hurt.
TRAFFIC CRASH – LWPD Officers are working an overturned semi tractor trailer on the IH820 eastbound service road at Jacksboro Hwy (SH199). The service road is completely closed and all traffic is being diverted. We expect the closure to last for 1-2 hours for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/aGGJSYPWQX
— Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) February 28, 2022
“The folks in the car are extremely lucky,” Chief Manoushagian said.
The I-820 exit ramp at the Quebec and Jacksboro Highway entrance ramp was closed for cleanup and removal of the big rig and scrap metal.