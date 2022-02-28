DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Students in North Texas’ largest school district will head back to the classroom without a mask mandate Monday.
The Dallas Independent School District has dropped their mask mandate — they made the announcement last week. Masks will no longer be mandated on district property but masks will still be recommended.READ MORE: Person Of Interest In Texas Homicide, Obed Pena Arrested In Mexico
As Dallas ISD students arrive to school they have a choice now when it comes to wearing a mask.READ MORE: College QBs Journey From Prison To Motivational Speaker Is A Life Lesson For Dallas ISD Students
The district made the decision after Dallas County lowered the COVID threat level from Red to Orange. The threat level reduction is based on the decline in COVID cases.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Guy Reffitt, The Texas Man Charged In January 6 Capitol Riot
The district noted, the lowering of the threat level made an impact on their decision to drop the mandate. The district said they will practice social distancing at athletic events and will continue sanitizing and cleaning protocols to keep people safe.