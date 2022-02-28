Carrollton Resident Walks Away With $1 Million After Winning On Lottery Scratch Ticket The Texas Million Dollar Club continues to grow in 2022.

Parker County Woman Given Award For Life Saving Efforts To Save Boy During Dog AttackIt was what officials are calling a 'vicious' dog attack on a 7-year-old boy. But officials with the Parker County Sheriff's office say the ending is one to be celebrated thanks to the actions of one woman.