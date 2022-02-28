EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, through international collaboration efforts, coordinated the repatriation of United States citizen Obed Pena with an arrest warrant for homicide out of Hidalgo County.
“RGV will continue to combat illicit activity with a whole of government approach by working with federal, state, local, and foreign law enforcement agencies in our mission to assure operational security on both sides of the border,” RGV Border Patrol Chief Brian S. Hastings said.READ MORE: Collin County Man Carlos DelBosque Arrested, Charged With Online Solicitation Of A Minor
On Feb. 20, agents received information from Mexican authorities on Pena’s whereabouts while living in Mexico. Pena was a person of interest in the homicide since 2021.READ MORE: Alexa Voice Assistant To Soon Help Find Telehealth Doctors For Non-Emergencies
Four days later, Mexican officials advised that Pena was found in Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was taken into custody. Agents coordinated with the Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry to have thim repatriated.
Pena was later turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.MORE NEWS: Spring-Like Week Ahead With Ample Sunshine And A Warming Trend