PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD has decided to hire from within to replace Superintendent Sara Bonser who is retiring at the end of the school year.

In a special called meeting Monday, Feb. 28, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Theresa Williams as the lone finalist for the district’s next superintendent.

In a news release, Plano ISD explained Dr. Williams is a career educator who has served as a teacher, school leader, district executive and as deputy superintendent within two large Texas school districts.

As Deputy Superintendent in Plano ISD, Dr. Williams is charged with assisting the superintendent in providing leadership for the district’s 73 campuses and 6,500 employees, operationalizing the district’s strategic objectives and serving as acting superintendent as needed.

“As deputy, she has a proven record of success in instructional and operational leadership, building and developing teams, strong and effective communication and a customer-first approach, placing the needs of students and families at the center of every decision,” Plano ISD said in a statement.

“I cannot think of a higher honor than being entrusted to serve the students, staff and families of Plano ISD as superintendent,” Dr. Williams said. “I will work tirelessly, and with the highest level of integrity and commitment, for this community in order to ensure an exceptional educational experience for all students.”

Speaking on behalf of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, President David Stolle stated, “Anyone who knows Dr. Williams’ personal and professional story, knows that she exemplifies the qualities that our community wants to see in our next leader. She is compassionate, student focused, of high moral character and has high expectations for student outcomes. Our Board is confident we have found the right leader for Plano ISD. With her first-hand knowledge of our district and a statewide reputation for innovative leadership, we can seamlessly continue our district’s legacy of excellence for all students.”

Retiring Superintendent Bonser expressed her support for the board’s decision.

“Theresa Williams exemplifies leadership at its best,” Superintendent Bonser said. “In addition to her knowledge of effective curriculum and instructional practices, team and talent development, and fiscal and strategic budget management, one of her standout qualities is her collaborative and visionary leadership style. It has been an honor and privilege to lead with Dr. Williams. Her experience managing all operational facets of our district over the past four years places Dr. Williams in a unique position to successfully lead Plano ISD.”

Dr. Williams began her educational leadership journey in Garland ISD where she taught high school Spanish.

During her tenure there, she rose through the ranks, holding various campus and leadership positions including director of student services and director of special programs. She went on to serve in a cabinet level position as executive director of educational operations. Her responsibilities included career and technical education, advanced academics, magnet and choice programs, fine arts, guidance and counseling, strategic planning, special education and bilingual education.

Former Garland ISD Superintendent Dr. Bob Morrison said of his former cabinet member, “Dr. Williams has a passion and desire for all student’s to excel, and a servant’s heart for the people she works alongside. Her desire for all students to achieve their highest potential is one of her fundamental core beliefs. Dr. Williams has spent her career serving others and will continue to serve the parents, students and staff of Plano ISD.”

Before joining Plano ISD’s executive leadership team, Dr. Williams served four years as Lubbock ISD’s Deputy Superintendent. She was hired to steer the district through a time of transformation. There, she led the design of Lubbock ISD’s Strategic Plan, which was instrumental in defining the district’s systems of support, known as “LISD Standards of Excellence,” connecting supports from the boardroom to the classroom.

Dr. Williams said her parents were a major influence, impressing upon her that education and hard work were the way out of poverty.

“I feel driven as an educator to ensure that students of all backgrounds feel safe and secure about who they are,” said Dr. Williams. “Students should feel welcomed, have a sense of belonging, and feel connected to school.”

Dr. Williams said she believes every student deserves to have an exceptional learning experience and that a strong educational system is essential to the development of tomorrow’s workforce and the next generation of leaders.

“I have dedicated my career to ensuring students have access to programs that help shape and connect them to their future,” Dr. Williams stated. “Without the support of a caring teacher who helped me see my potential and path to my future, I could have easily been lost. Every day, I bring that same commitment to ensuring that no student gets lost or left behind.”

Dr. Williams says community and family are at the core of everything she does.

She and her husband, Todd Williams, are the proud parents of two sons.

“I lead with the heart of a parent, and my sons inspire me everyday to promote the quality of education and learning experiences I would expect for my own children,” she said.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent.