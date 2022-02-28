NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The cities of Celina and Rowlett are among those illuminating their water towers in the colors of the Ukraine flag to show support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their country from invading Russian troops.

Rowlett City Council member Blake Margolis shared images of Rowlett’s water tower on Facebook.

He said, “In honor of the astonishing bravery of those defending their country, Ukraine, the City of Rowlett will keep the Downtown Water Tower lit the country’s flag colors until Friday night. The world stands united against an inexcusable invasion of a sovereign nation. Glad I was able to help make this happen so that all of us can display our community’s support for the Ukrainian people.”

The water tower in downtown Celina is also lit up to show of support for the people of Ukraine.

The City lit the tower blue and yellow on Saturday night and plans to keep doing it through Saturday, March 5.

Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said, “So many Celina residents have expressed support for the Ukrainian people who are fighting to defend their freedom. Our desire is to show them and the world that this community supports them, and we assure them that we will be praying for their safety and a swift end to this conflict.”

Denton County Judge Any Eads tweeted a photo of the county courthouse illuminated in blue and yellow as a show of support for the people of Ukraine, as well.