NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching for a spring-like week ahead with ample sunshine and a warming trend.
It's hard to believe we're wrapping up February today and we're doing it in spring-like fashion. We saw freezing temperatures this morning but that will be the last one in our extended forecast. Morning lows and afternoon highs are on the upswing this week as high pressure and southerly winds make a return.
TODAY:
Warmer than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 60s
Today is an average late February day so we’re finally “where we should be”
Light southwest winds
Plenty of sunshine; high level clouds increase late day
TOMORROW:
More sunshine and even warmer with highs in the low 70s
Light south winds
First day of meteorological spring
Enjoy! We’ve earned it after the ice of last week!
