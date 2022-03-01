NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Are you headed to the polls today? Here are some last minute things you need know if you plan to vote in the 2022 Texas Primary.

Today will decide which Democrats and which Republicans will receive their parties nomination for the general election this November.

Texas hosts an open primary, meaning you will have to choose whether you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican Primary today.

That means depending on which you affiliate yourself with, you will only see Democratic or Republican candidates on the ballot.

To vote by mail, you must be either 65 and older, disabled, out of town, or in jail.

Mail in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.

If ballots are postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 1st, they will be counted as long as they are received by 5 p.m. on March 5th.

On all mail in ballots, a new law requires you to add your ID number. This is either your driver’s license or the last four digits of your social security number.

Whichever you choose has to match what’s on your voter registration record. We recommend putting down both.

Polls are open Tuesday until 7:00 p.m.

To vote you must bring a photo ID. If you don’t have one you must fill out a reasonable impediment declaration.